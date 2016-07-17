Pereira determined to stay in Mourinho plans

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is determined to prove his quality to Jose Mourinho this season.

The 20-year-old joined United's youth system from PSV in 2011 but has struggled to force his way into the first team, making just four substitute appearances in the Premier League under Louis van Gaal last season.

The Brazil youth international scored a superb second goal for Mourinho's side in their 2-0 friendly victory over Wigan Athletic on Saturday after replacing Michael Carrick at the heart of midfield.

And Pereira hopes he can continue that form in training and pre-season in order to earn more regular playing time under the new manager.

"I'm very happy that I scored in this game, and yeah, it was not a bad strike at all," he told MUTV.

"I can play in other positions but I enjoyed that role a lot. I think it was very important for me to get some minutes and show the manager and show the team that I can help them. I am very happy that I could help.

"I want to show the manager, to show the people around the club, to show the players that I can help this season. It's very important for me. I want to show this in training and just keep working hard."

Mourinho had high praise for Pereira after the match, adding: "Andreas has lots of talent - he has incredible vision and an incredible technique."

United's next game is against Borussia Dortmund in China on Friday.