Pereira eager to impress Mourinho in search of Man Utd role

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is eager to impress Jose Mourinho on the club's pre-season tour to the United States so he can earn himself a place in the first-team squad.

Pereira spent last season on loan at Granada, who were relegated from LaLiga, but is back with United and training with the first-team squad, including new signing Romelu Lukaku.

The 21-year-old hopes he can do enough to catch Mourinho's attention and boost his chances of adding to a tally of five Premier League appearances with the club.

"I am very happy that I am back and I can be part of this team," Pereira said to MUTV.

"I will try to do my best to stay here, get an important role for the season, to help my team-mates and to impress the manager.

"It boosts me that the people here trust the young players. I am very happy for the young players and I want to be a part of this team as well."

On the club's signings of Victor Lindelof and Lukaku, he said: "I am very pleased to see them and I am very happy that they are with us. Hopefully they can help us a lot this season and in the years ahead."

Despite relegation, Pereira enjoyed 35 league games for Granada last season, scoring five goals.

"It was a good experience, I learned a lot of things and hopefully I can use them now here back at United," he said.

"Of course I have been thinking all about [United's matches], but I was focused when I was there to play well, to learn a lot, to improve so I can come back more ready to play and to help my team-mates over here."

United face LA Galaxy in their first pre-season encounter this weekend.