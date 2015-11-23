Perez calls press conference at Real Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has called a press conference for later on Monday, at which he is expected to address the fall-out from the Clasico thrashing at the hands of Barcelona on Saturday.

Madrid were hopelessly outplayed by Luis Enrique's men at the Santiago Bernabeu, Barca cruising to an impressive 4-0 win thanks to two goals from Luis Suarez and further strikes from Neymar and Andres Iniesta.

The home fans were quick to display their dissatisfaction by booing and waving white handkerchiefs, cranking up the pressure on head coach Rafael Benitez.

The former Liverpool boss came into the game already under pressure after suggestions he had lost the support of senior players inside the Madrid dressing room.

Despite rumours of behind-the-scenes discontent, reports in Spain suggest it is unlikely Perez will end Benitez's tenure after less than six months in the job.

The weekend defeat left Madrid in third place in La Liga, six points behind Barca and two adrift of city rivals Atletico.

More worrying for Benitez, however, was the manner of the Clasico capitulation, with Madrid lethargic and, at times, appearing disinterested as Barca cut through their flimsy back-line at will.

Benitez dismissed suggestions of a crisis meeting with influential figures at the club - including star forward Cristiano Ronaldo - prior to the weekend, insisting everyone was pulling in the right direction.

One potential successor has suggested the post may come too early for him if Perez did decide to pull the trigger.

Zinedine Zidane, former player and now the coach of Castilla, Madrid's reserve side, told reporters: "I am the coach of Castilla. Benitez is the first-team coach and things are fine as well.

"I stayed to train Castilla. Last year I went away with the feeling that something was missing for me. I am stubborn and when the objective is not fulfilled it is necessary to do it."

"I have a lot to learn but a trainer is never [fully] prepared.

"I am doing this, like a player, little by little. I don't rush anything. The present is Castilla and we are going to continue like that."

Captain Sergio Ramos was quick to offer his support to Benitez after the Barcelona game.

"We must support Benitez. We never had any meeting with him and we did not ask him to play more attacking against Barcelona," Ramos told reporters.

"I don't like to single out any individuals and I don't want to look for a guilty party. We have to stick together.

"When you lose to Barcelona, the fans feel hurt and they want an explanation. But I don't have words at this point.

"We have to keep working hard. It is a tough night, a difficult night for all of us."