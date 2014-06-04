Perez dismisses talk of Morata joining Juventus

The Spain under-21 international could be set to leave Real, with Juve and Bundesliga side Wolfsburg mooted as reported destinations.

But despite the Real striker struggling to forge a starting place in Carlo Ancelotti's line-up due to established talent such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, Perez has dismissed rumours linking him with Juve.

The Real president stated no discussions had taken place between the clubs and the chances of a move were "zero".

"I am friends with the Juventus executives and president Andrea Agnelli," he told Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

"But I have not spoken to them regarding Morata and, honestly, the possibilities that he goes to play in Turin are zero.

"I will meet the player and we will try to find the best solution for him and for the club."

Despite starting only three La Liga games for Real last season, Morata weighed in with nine goals in all competitions as the Spanish giants won the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.