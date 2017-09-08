Perez happy to have Ronaldo and Bale at Real Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez did not doubt Cristiano Ronaldo's commitment to the club despite a tumultuous summer and outlined his pleasure that the club also kept hold of Gareth Bale.

Portuguese publication A Bola claimed Ronaldo was keen on a return to former club Manchester United in the close season due to the 32-year-old's unhappiness at being investigated for tax fraud by Spanish authorities.

Perez claims he shared Ronaldo's frustration at the ongoing investigation into his financial matters but does not think the 2016 Ballon d'Or winner - currently suspended for domestic action - ever considered a transfer.

He told Cadena SER: "The information came from A Bola and I do not know what happened.

"I was [also] annoyed at the tax issue.

"I do not think [Ronaldo wanted to leave]. He said recently that he is happy in the best team in the world.

"He went to the Confederations Cup and then on vacation. I do not know what happened, but he did not say anything. He has made it very clear that he is happy at Real Madrid.

"Cristiano will play Wednesday in the Champions League and we have already seen the desire he had at Camp Nou [in the Supercopa de Espana]."

Bale was also linked with United, but Perez was hesitant to overhaul the first-team squad after back-to-back Champions League titles.

"[Bale] is one of the best players and we are happy that he is in the squad," he continued. "There were no offers made.

"The only players who are not transferable are those who are only in Madrid for a year, but my idea after [the Champions League final in] Cardiff was, when things are okay, not to touch it.

"He stayed with us after August 31 and he is with us."