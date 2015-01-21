Perrin: More to come from China in Australia clash

China coach Alain Perrin is determined to prove that his side can play better when they take on hosts Australia in the Asian Cup quarter-finals on Thursday.

Perrin's side advanced to the second round of the competition with three wins in Group B, edging victory by a single goal in each match.

China had to come from behind to beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in their second match, but Perrin - who has lost just two matches since taking charge in February 2014 - has backed his players to step up a gear for the knockout stages.

"Of course I'm very satisfied with the performance of our team in the competition so far," he said. "We won our three group matches and ensured we finished top of the table.

"However, I think we can do better in the next game and there are things we can work on and improve."

China could be without defender Zhang Linpeng for Thursday's game after he sustained a calf injury in the final 10 minutes against North Korea.

"We know that Zhang Linpeng is a key player for China," added Perrin. "We will wait until the last minute tomorrow to make the final decision on whether he can play."

Meanwhile, top scorer Sun Ke is expecting a hostile reception in Brisbane, with the home crowd having a big part to play.

"I am sure that tomorrow's match will be very difficult because Australia are the home team," said the 25-year-old.

"They will have many supporters at the game, but I also believe that tomorrow night a lot of Chinese fans will come to support us in this quarter-final."