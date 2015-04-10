Perth Glory excluded from A-League finals
Perth Glory have been excluded from the A-League finals, with Football Federation Australia (FFA) declaring the club breached the competition's salary cap.
The FFA found Perth "deliberately failed to disclose" 400,000 Australian dollars worth of benefits and payments to six players this season.
When the 27 rounds of the A-League regular season are completed, the Glory will be relegated to seventh - outside the top-six positions required to compete in the finals.
Perth have topped the A-League standings for the majority of the season and currently sit second, only behind leaders Melbourne Victory on goal difference.
The Glory have also been fined $269,000 for breaching the salary cap for the past two seasons and the 2014-15 campaign.
The fine was based on the amounts paid over the cap in the past two seasons - $26,000 and 43,000 - plus $200,000 for Perth's infraction this term.
Perth have seven days to appeal.
