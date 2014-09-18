Peru Primera: Alianza Lima 2 Inti Gas 1

Alianza Lima battled in the recently completed Apertura season, finishing 11th with just four wins from 15 matches.

But in the second game of the Clausura season, Alianza delighted their fans in Lima with a come-from-behind win.

Jeikson Reyes gave Inti Gas a ninth-minute lead when Amilton Prado's ball across the face of goal was allowed to run to the back post.

And Reyes nipped in front of Roberto Guizasola to give the visitors the early advantage.

Christian Cueva produced a superb reply for Alianza, though, storming through the Inti Gas defence before firing past Mario Villasanti from just inside the penalty area.

Cueva's goal - scored on the stroke of half-time - set up an intriguing second half and Alianza's chances took a blow when Pablo Miguez was sent off with 23 minutes to play.

But Miguez's second yellow card did not deter the hosts, who won thanks to Guevgeozian's 87th-minute effort.

The Armenia international quickly reacted to a flick-on header to shoot at Villasanti at the back post, and although the goalkeeper kept the effort out with his leg, the rebound hit the striker and went in.

And that proved enough for Alianza as Inti Gas' winless run extended to nine matches in all competitions.