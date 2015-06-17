Peru v Venezuela: Decisions to make for Gareca

Yordy Reyna and Claudio Pizarro put their hands up to replace Jefferson Farfan in the Peru line-up for Thursday's Copa America clash against Venezuela.

Schalke man Farfan played in the 2-1 defeat to Brazil despite suffering an allergic reaction, which caused swelling to his foot.

However, the 30-year-old winger missed Tuesday's training session and is now a doubt for when they take on Venezuela.

Having appeared from the bench against Brazil, Reyna believes he would be a good option to fill in for his team-mate.

"We will see what happens with Jefferson Farfan. All are available to [coach] Ricardo Gareca to start. I try to work well, but there is also Claudio Pizarro and others who are available," he told reporters.

"I work to give my best. If Jefferson Farfan does not play, I am available - like everyone else.

"You know me, I can bring speed and play well, but we will let him recover. He is a great player. Against Brazil he played well despite the fact he wasn't well."

During Tuesday's session, Gareca played Pizarro alongside Paolo Guerrero for a short spell, suggesting he could be the man to step into the starting line-up.

The 36-year-old said he would be delighted to get the opportunity.

"Jeffry stayed in the hotel because he has some problems, but, if given the opportunity, I would be glad to play," Pizarro said.

There has been some positive news for Gareca, with Juan Manuel Vargas declaring himself ready for the meeting with Venezuela despite going off against Brazil.

"I just hurt my ankle a little but you know your body and the pain has passed," he said.

Peru desperately need a win in Group C, sitting third and point-less – three points behind Brazil and Venezuela.

Venezuela opened their Copa campaign with a shock 1-0 victory over Colombia, with Salomon Rondon scoring a 60th-minute winner.

They will need to turn around a poor record against Peru, who have won 19 of the 30 previous matches between the nations.

After their win over Colombia, Noel Sanvicente's men are high on confidence as they look to build on good results in 2007 (quarter-finals) and 2011 (fourth).