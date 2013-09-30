Peru Wrap: Group leaders increase leads

In Group A, Real Garcilaso played out a 0-0 draw at Melgar, who were reduced to 10 men on 80 minutes when Ysrael Zuniga was red-carded.



Despite the draw, Fredy Garcia's men extended their advantage to five points after Sporting Cristal were beaten.



Victor Rossel scored a 39th-minute winner for Union Comercio to see them to an upset 1-0 win at the second-placed side.



In other Group A matches, Alianza Lima and Sport Huancayo played out a 1-1 draw and Cesar Vallejo were 2-1 winners at Pacifico.



Universitario are eight points clear atop Group B after a come-from-behind 3-1 victory at home to Inti Gas.



Julio Landauri gave the visitors an 11th-minute lead, but it was cancelled out by a Manuel Ruidiaz penalty soon after.



Edwin Gomez was the hero for the victors as his second-half brace saw them collect three points.



Inti Gas are second but failed to take their chance to close the gap with the loss.



UTC Cajamarca's poor form continued as they drew 1-1 at home to Juan Aurich, with Roberto Ovelar and Ricardo Ronceros scoring penalties.



Leon de Huanuco slumped to a 1-0 loss at Cienciano and Jose Galvez and Universidad San Martin played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.