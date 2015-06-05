Pescara 0 Bologna 0: Honours even in promotion play-off first leg

It is all to play for in the second leg of the Serie B promotion play-off final after Pescara drew 0-0 with Bologna in the first leg.

Fourth-placed Bologna had finished seven points above seventh-placed Pescara in the league this season, but were unable to break down the home side at the Stadio Adriatico-Giovanni Cornacchia.

The game's best chance fell to Pescara as striker Federico Melchiorri headed against the woodwork shorty after the hour mark.

Forward Matteo Mancosu was denied by Pescara goalkeeper Vincenzo Fiorillo at the other end as the two teams were left to settle for a stalemate.

The result gives Bologna a slight edge going into the second leg at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Tuesday. They will be promoted to Serie A if the scores level after extra time courtesy of their better league finish.