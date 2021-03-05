Peter Pawlett returns to contention for Dundee United

Dundee United will welcome Peter Pawlett back for Sunday’s visit of Celtic.

The midfielder has completed a two-match ban following his recent red card against Livingston.

Chris Mochrie is also back in boss Micky Mellon’s squad after recovering from a hip strain.

Winger James Forrest has returned to training at Celtic following a recent setback in his recovery from ankle surgery.

But left-back Greg Taylor remains out with a thigh problem and will be absent for the Hoops’ Tannadice trip.

Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury.