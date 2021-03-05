Peter Pawlett returns to contention for Dundee United
By PA Staff
Dundee United will welcome Peter Pawlett back for Sunday’s visit of Celtic.
The midfielder has completed a two-match ban following his recent red card against Livingston.
Chris Mochrie is also back in boss Micky Mellon’s squad after recovering from a hip strain.
Winger James Forrest has returned to training at Celtic following a recent setback in his recovery from ankle surgery.
But left-back Greg Taylor remains out with a thigh problem and will be absent for the Hoops’ Tannadice trip.
Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.