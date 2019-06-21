Petr Cech returns to Chelsea as technical and performance advisor

Petr Cech has returned to Chelsea as the club’s new technical and performance advisor.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper made 494 appearances for the club during a trophy-laden spell at Stamford Bridge before ending his playing career with Arsenal.

He retired at the end of last season, with his last appearance coming in the Gunners’ Europa League final defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join @Chelseafc again and help create the best possible high level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years … pic.twitter.com/FvcZc698mx— Petr Cech (@PetrCech) June 21, 2019

According to the Blues’ website, Cech’s role will include providing advice on all football and performance matters, as well as facilitating links between the first team and the club’s academy.

“I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join Chelsea again and help create the best possible high-level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years,” said the former Czech Republic international.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future.”

Cech returns to west London with Chelsea managerless following Maurizio Sarri’s recent departure to Serie A champions Juventus.

His former team-mate Frank Lampard, currently in charge of Championship club Derby, has been heavily linked with the vacancy.

Club director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are delighted to welcome Petr back home to Chelsea. During his playing career here he was one of the most dedicated, successful and thoughtful professionals we have ever had.

“We always hoped that when Petr was ready to retire we would see him back at Chelsea and we are thrilled to add his expertise and knowledge of the game to the technical staff.”