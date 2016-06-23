Petrov joins Villa for pre-season camp
Aston Villa have confirmed former captain Stiliyan Petrov will be in Roberto Di Matteo's pre-season squad ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.
The former Bulgaria international was diagnosed with acute leukaemia four years ago, but trained with Villa's Under-21 side towards the end of last season.
Petrov expressed his desire to be part of Villa's 2016-17 campaign – which sees them in the Championship after relegation last season – and the club have given him the opportunity.
The 36-year-old midfielder will be part of Roberto Di Matteo's pre-season squad and will travel with them to Austria in the hope of earning a contract.
Petrov captained Villa from 2009 until 2013, making over 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.
