Petrov joins Villa for pre-season camp

Stiliyan Petrov will have the chance to earn a contract at Aston Villa after being confirmed on their pre-season tour of Austria.

The former Bulgaria international was diagnosed with acute leukaemia four years ago, but trained with Villa's Under-21 side towards the end of last season.

Petrov expressed his desire to be part of Villa's 2016-17 campaign – which sees them in the Championship after relegation last season – and the club have given him the opportunity.

The 36-year-old midfielder will be part of Roberto Di Matteo's pre-season squad and will travel with them to Austria in the hope of earning a contract.

Petrov captained Villa from 2009 until 2013, making over 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.