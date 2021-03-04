Trending

Phil Chisnall, the last player to move from Man Utd to Liverpool, dies aged 78

(Image credit: PA)

Former Manchester United and Liverpool forward Phil Chisnall has died at the age of 78.

The inside forward came through the United youth set-up, scoring 10 goals in 47 first-team appearances.

Chisnall joined Liverpool for £25,000 in April 1964 and remains the last player to move directly between the rival clubs. He went on to play for Southend and Stockport.

United said in a statement: “We are saddened by the passing of our former forward, Phil Chisnall.

“Phil was a product of our famed youth system and represented the club during Sir Matt Busby’s tenure. Our deepest sympathies are with his loved ones.”

Liverpool said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Phil Chisnall. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Phil’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.”