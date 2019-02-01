Phil Jones: Solskjaer has brought good times back to Old Trafford

The former Red Devils striker replaced sacked boss Jose Mourinho on a caretaker basis in December and has got off to a dream start, winning eight consecutive matches before Tuesday’s draw with Burnley.

“He's brought a freshness about the place,” Jones told Sky Sports News.

"He's come in and wanted to move us forward and bring those happy times back, and I think he's done that.

"His man-management skills are very good. He'll let players know what's happening, and as players that's all you can ask for.

"You just want a manager to be honest with you, and that's exactly what he gives you."

United’s revival under the Norwegian has revived their hopes of Champions League qualification, with the Red Devils just two points off the top four, but the England centre-back has warned against complacency.

"We've achieved nothing,” he said. “We might have gone on a little run and everyone's talking about us, but it means nothing.

"We're outside the top four which is obviously not where we want to be, and we have to make sure we finish in the top four.

"Come the end of the season, if we do - OK we've not had a successful season - but we've made the best out of it that we can."