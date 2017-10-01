Philadelphia Union 2 Seattle Sounders 0: MLS Cup champs miss chance to close gap
Marcus Epps and Roland Alberg inspired Philadelphia Union to victory against Western Conference highflyers Seattle Sounders.
Seattle Sounders failed to cut Vancouver Whitecaps' lead atop the MLS Western Conference following a 2-0 loss at Philadelphia Union.
The high-flying Whitecaps moved four points clear in the west after edging Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Saturday.
MLS Cup champions Seattle had the chance to climb into second position and within a point of the Whitecaps, who have a game in hand.
However, the Union spoiled the party after Marcus Epps and Roland Alberg inspired the hosts in Philadelphia on Sunday.
Epps broke the deadlock approaching the half-hour mark, before Alberg sealed the victory with two minutes remaining at Talen Energy Stadium.
