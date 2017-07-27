Philadelphia Union 3 Columbus Crew 0: Sapong leads hosts to win

C.J. Sapong led Philadelphia Union to a 3-0 victory over a nine-man Columbus Crew in MLS on Wednesday.

Sapong set up goals for Ilsinho and Marcus Epps either side of his 66th-minute strike at Talen Energy Stadium, where Columbus had Jonathan Mensah and Lalas Abubakar sent off.

After Epps had struck the post, Ilsinho made it 1-0 in the 20th minute, finishing from inside the area after Sapong's bicycle kick fell to him.

Making matters worse for Columbus – who also struck the woodwork – Mensah was sent off after bringing down Sapong in the area.

However, Roland Alberg failed to convert the 38th-minute penalty, Zack Steffen saving the spot-kick onto his crossbar.

Sapong hit the post in the second half and then doubled Philadelphia's lead in the 66th minute, converting on the rebound after again striking the woodwork.

After Abubakar also saw red for Columbus, Sapong nodded down a header for Epps to seal the win.

The win lifted Philadelphia into eighth in the Eastern Conference, while Columbus are sixth.