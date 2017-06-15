Philipp: I nearly joined Bayern

New Borussia Dortmund signing Maximilian Philipp has revealed he came close to joining Bayern Munich back in 2011.

The attacking midfielder went on trial at the Bundesliga champions at the age of 17, but an injury eventually prevented him from making an impact.

Philipp would go on to join Energie Cottbus instead, before heading to Freiburg and eventually earning himself a move to BVB.

"[Bayern assistant] Hermann Gerland was visiting a family member in Berlin and saw me play in a game against Hertha where I scored twice," the 23-year-old told Sport Bild.

"I was 17 at the time and he invited me to train with Bayern's Under-19 team. Gerland told me I had what it takes to become a professional player. That meant a lot me. You know Gerland often gets it right with youngsters.

"But I suffered an injury during my trial and nothing came from it in the end.

"In hindsight you could say that it was meant to go like this. I ended up at Cottbus instead."