Barcelona have made a big decision on Philippe Coutinho's future

Barcelona have decided to keep hold of Philippe Coutinho, write Marca.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a transfer away from the Camp Nou this summer after struggling to impress since his move from Liverpool in January 2018.

Arsenal and Tottenham were both mentioned as potential destinations before the Premier League's transfer window closed last week.

And there was also talk of Barcelona offering Coutinho to PSG in part-exchange for Neymar.

The Blaugrana would still be open to selling the attacking midfielder, but an exit this summer now appears highly unlikely.

European clubs have until September 2 to complete their transfer business.

