Phillips among Wycombe’s absentees for the visit of Blackpool

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth will be without Giles Phillips for his side’s Sky Bet League One clash against Blackpool.

Phillips is suspended after he was sent off in Wycombe’s 4-0 defeat against Peterborough.

Scott Kashket continues to be unavailable following his two-month ban for betting offences.

Fred Onyedinma and Jack Grimmer (both pelvic) and Alex Pattison (groin) are also sidelined, but David Stockdale could be involved after joining on loan from Birmingham.

Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is set to make his Blackpool debut.

The 21-year-old, who played in the Foxes’ FA Cup win at Brentford on Saturday, completed his loan switch to the Seasiders on Monday.

Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell and Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan are also eligible to make their maiden Blackpool appearances after arriving on loan.

Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick (hand) remains a long-term absentee.