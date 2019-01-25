Piatek in line for AC Milan debut against Napoli

Krzysztof Piatek could make his AC Milan debut against Napoli after being included in Gennaro Gattuso's squad.

The Poland international joined Milan for a reported €35million this week, having hit 13 goals in Serie A to earn a big-money move from Genoa.

Piatek replaces Gonzalo Higuain after the striker's loan spell at San Siro was cut short so he could join Premier League club Chelsea.

Milan are without Cristian Zapata, Lucas Biglia, Giacomo Bonaventura, Pepe Reina and Mattia Caldara due to injuries for Saturday's Serie A fixture.

Gattuso's side are fourth in the Serie A table and sit 13 points behind second-placed Napoli, Juve's closest rivals at the top of the table.

Krzysztof Piatek makes the 22-man squad list for #MilanNapoli

I 22 convocati per la sfida di sabato sera con il @sscnapoli: c'è Piatek pic.twitter.com/uABKKDwwtg— AC Milan (@acmilan) January 25, 2019

Speaking at his pre-match news conference on Friday, Gattuso hailed Piatek's hunger for goals.

"Piatek looks like Robocop," the Milan boss said. "He says a few words, 'I want to score and break everything'.

"He also demonstrated it yesterday in the first training session."