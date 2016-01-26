Pickford signs new Sunderland deal

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2020.

The 21-year-old has recently been promoted to second-choice shot stopper at the Stadium of Light behind Vito Mannone following the departure of Costel Pantilimon to Watford.

Pickford made his Premier League debut in the 4-1 defeat at Tottenham this month and played 24 Championship matches for Preston North End during a loan spell earlier this season.

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce told the club's official website: "Jordan is an exceptional talent who has already demonstrated that he is comfortable playing at the highest level.

"At the tender age of just 21, which is still very young in goalkeeping terms, there is still a lot more potential for development which is really exciting for us.

"It is always great to see a local lad progress through the academy ranks especially for our fans, and I am certain that Jordan has a very bright future ahead of him here at Sunderland."