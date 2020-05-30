Picture of the day – May 30

Manchester United became the first English side to be crowned European champions when Sir Matt Busby’s men beat Benfica in an emotional Wembley clash on May 29, 1968.

Just a decade on from the Munich air disaster, a side of courage, grit and no little skill secured their place in the showpiece by overcoming Hibernians of Malta, Sarajevo, Gornik Zabrze and Real Madrid.

It ended 1-1 after 90 minutes against Benfica but United would roar to a 4-1 victory in extra-time, sparking wild celebrations around Wembley and beyond with hordes of people lining the streets of Manchester the following day.

“It was crazy,” European Cup-winning midfielder Paddy Crerand told the PA news agency.

“In those days, we did a route from the airport into Manchester and you can imagine the streets of Manchester. God almighty!

“And the town hall was an incredible scene as well, as you can well imagine.

“God knows how many people were on the streets, lined all the way from the airport into the town. It was incredible actually.”