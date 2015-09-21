Pioli laments 'ugly' Lazio

Lazio coach Stefano Pioli has criticised his team's "ugly" performance after they were trounced 5-0 by Napoli in an astonishing Serie A clash on Sunday.

The capital club finished third in the table last season, but have made a poor start to the new campaign after failing to progress through Champions League qualifying and losing two of their first four league games.

They suffered a humiliating loss in Naples, with former Real Madrid striker Gonazlo Higuain scoring twice to help the home side to a stunning result.

"It is not enough just to put this night behind us," Pioli told Mediaset Premium. "Napoli played at a superior level.

"We are not the side that took the field, even though we failed in nearly every regard. It was not the real Lazio.

"It is only right that we analyse this match and try to quickly move on as we have another game on Wednesday. It is an ugly defeat.

"There was too much space between each player on the field and we made mistakes when trying to push forward.

"We may have struggled due to the away game in the Europa League. Napoli also played on Thursday, although they were at home.

"These are not the type of performances we should be producing - this display is far from what we are capable of. It is a massive step backwards."

Lazio host Genoa on Wednesday as they look to put the harrowing defeat behind them.