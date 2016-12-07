Pioli not concerned by Simeone's Inter comments

Stefano Pioli is not concerned by Diego Simeone's desire to coach Inter in the future and is focused on revitalising their fortunes this season.

The current Inter boss has come under pressure as the Nerazzurri have been dumped out of the Europa League and are struggling down in 10th in Serie A.

To add to that pressure former Inter midfielder Simeone - along with his son Giovanni - has reiterated his desire to return to the club where he won the UEFA Cup as a player in 1998.

His interest does not worry Pioli, though, and he has told the Atletico Madrid manager to focus on his own team, rather than looking into the future.

"I just think about the real situation," Pioli told a media conference.

"That [situation] is that I coach Inter and he coaches Atletico. We both have to stay focused and concentrate on our work.

"I'm the coach of Inter and I'm focused on my work here. I'm determined and keen to be successful, along with my team."

looks ahead to : "We must get straight back to winning ways" December 7, 2016

Inter are already guaranteed to finish bottom of Group K after a miserable European campaign, so Thursday's home clash with Sparta Prague - who will finish top - is a chance for Pioli's squad to restore some pride.

"This match is an opportunity for us to return to winning ways and honour a continental competition," he added.

"We are disappointed to have missed out of qualification because it's a prestigious trophy and the team put a lot of effort in last season to achieve European football.

"I believe in the team and we have the potential to be successful. We have to work hard and give 100 per cent until the last."