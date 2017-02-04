Pioli tips Inter for silverware challenge
Stefano Pioli has done a fine job since becoming Inter coach in November and he is confident the current squad can challenge for titles.
Inter coach Stefano Pioli has tipped his side to challenge for silverware once again in the near future after overseeing a major upturn in their fortunes since taking over.
The Italian was appointed as Frank de Boer's successor on November 8 and since then Inter have only lost once in Serie A and they head into Sunday's trip to Juventus fourth in the table.
Inter suffered from a lack of cohesion under De Boer and the Dutchman was accused of alienating some players, but Pioli has masterminded a great improvement and restored unity to the squad.
He is now looking to the future and is certain that their current set-up has the potential to bring Inter success.
"I think the quality is in the squad," he told Mediaset Premium.
"But as well as those values that make us think of a good present, there are also club owners who want to make Inter great again in the future.
"I think we can challenge to win silverware again."
