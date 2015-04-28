Pique and Vermaelen left out of Barca squad

Luis Enrique has opted to leave Gerard Pique and Thomas Vermaelen out of his squad for Barcelona's La Liga clash with Getafe.

Pique has featured regularly for Barca this term but will not be involved against Getafe as Luis Enrique's side prepare for a busy run-in.

With La Liga, UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey silverware still to play for, fit-again Thomas Vermaelen will not be rushed back either.

The Belgian has not featured in a competitive game for Barca since moving from Arsenal in the close-season, having suffered with repeated hamstring troubles.

Jordi Masip and Douglas are also left out with Jordi Alba suspended.

Victory for Barca would send them five points clear at the summit ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Almeria on Wednesday.