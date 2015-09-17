Pique defends Ter Stegen after Florenzi wondergoal

Gerard Pique insists Marc-Andre ter Stegen is not to blame for Alessandro Florenzi's goal in Barcelona's 1-1 Champions League draw with Roma.

Luis Suarez had put the holders in front in the Italian capital on Wednesday before Florenzi unleashed an outrageous shot from just beyond the halfway line, which flew over the Barca goalkeeper and into the far corner.

Luis Enrique's side dominated possession for the remaining hour but were unable to find a breakthrough to take all three points, though Pique is adamant no blame can be attached to Ter Stegen.

Responding to a fan's question on Twitter, he said: "It was not a mistake from Marc! It's 100 per cent success from Florenzi. Ter Stegen gives life to the centre-backs going forward.

"When I saw the goal, I didn't believe it! One of the best goals I've received in my career."

Jeremy Mathieu was likewise reluctant to lay any blame following a goal he believes nobody could have expected.

"The team deserved three points but football is like that. Florenzi could shoot 100 times and not score another goal like he did today," said the French defender.

"The team moved forward in a line from goal and, as always, the goalkeeper came with the defence, but I don't think anyone expected Florenzi to go for goal as he did."