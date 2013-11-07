Pique doubtful for Barca's Betis encounter

The 26-year-old featured for the Catalan giants in the 3-1 triumph over Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, but will now have medical tests to check on his availability for the weekend.

Pique has been struggling with the problem in the early stages of the season and head coach Gerardo Martino may take the opportunity to rest the Spain international when the side return to La Liga action on Sunday.

A statement on the club's website read: "Pique underwent tests (on Thursday) on his groin trouble.

"Developments over the next few days will determine whether he is fit enough to be considered for selection against Betis at the weekend."

Barcelona secured their spot in the Champions League knockout stages with the win over Milan in Group H.

Martino's men head into the Betis fixture unbeaten in the Spanish top flight since March and top of the table having amassed 34 points from a possible 36 this season.