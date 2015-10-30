Pique not a problem for Spain, insists Del Bosque

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has dismissed any suggestion that Gerard Pique is a problem in the dressing room and says the Barcelona man would be dropped if he were.

Pique has been a target for the boo boys in Spain, largely due to his support for Catalan independence and for teasing Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo following Barca's treble success last season.

Earlier this month, Pique called for the whistling he receives in international matches to stop after he was again singled out in a 4-0 rout of Luxembourg in Euro 2016 qualifying.

Del Bosque has also spoken of his desire for Spain fans to get behind Pique, and insisted the centre-back has not caused any problems among the team.

In an interview with Marca, he said: "No [Pique is not sick of the situation]. He is a good guy, he works hard and he does not pay attention to it.

"He is not a problem. If he was a problem or harmful [in the dressing room] he would not get called up. There wouldn't need to be an explanation."

Del Bosque also stated that Pique - a European Championship and World Cup winner with Spain - is still enjoying his involvement with the national team.

"[I have spoken with Pique] very little about it," he added. "I think it is similar with Iker Casillas when he was booed by [Real Madrid] fans last season.

"I don't give it much importance. I don't know why he has been booed. He's very happy in the national team, since he came in as a youngster. That's a fact."