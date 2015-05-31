Pique targeting Barca 'perfection'

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has urged his team-mates to achieve "perfection" this season by clinching the UEFA Champions League against Juventus next weekend.

Luis Enrique's side claimed the second of three potential titles this term with a 3-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao in Saturday's Copa del Rey final, having already won La Liga by two points from Real Madrid.

However, with Juve to come in Berlin this Saturday, Pique says Barca must strive to complete their domestic and continental treble.

"After the league and the cup, if we win the Champions League, it'd be reaching perfection," he told reporters.

"It's already a great season with the league and the cup, but the Champions League would make it brilliant.

"Although there are other big teams in Spain, our rivals [on Saturday] were Athletic, a team with a great history.

"We got ready for this game as if it were against Real Madrid or Atletico [Madrid]. They pressured us for the ball hard at the beginning, but we made good use of the spaces."

Pique also had his say on Neymar's 'rainbow' flick - an audacious trick the Brazilian attempted at Camp Nou that left a number of Bilbao players unhappy.

"It's no big deal," Pique added.

"Maybe Neymar shouldn't have been showcasing so much and perhaps the Athletic players were already a bit wound up because of losing."