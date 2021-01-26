Pirates, Chiefs, Sundowns discover Nedbank Cup details
By Dean Workman
The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the dates for the Nedbank Cup last-32 round of fixtures, with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns set to kick proceedings off when they face Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday, 3 February.
The competition has been restricted this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, with none of the clubs from the various amateur and semi-professional leagues competing in this season’s 32-team competition. Only teams in the DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship will battle it out for the crown this season.
The action gets under way on Wednesday, 3 February, with a big clash between defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch at 5pm, while Polokwane City will host Steenberg United earlier on the same day at 3pm.
Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have a clash on Saturday, 6 February, at home against GladAfrica Championship club Uthongathi, while Kaizer Chiefs will also host GladAfrica Championship opposition in Richards Bay when the face off on Sunday, 8 February.
Fixtures in full:
3 February
Polokwane City vs Steenberg United – 3pm
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch FC – 5pm
4 February
Bizana Pondo Chiefs vs Cape Town All Stars – 3pm
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs SuperSport United – 5pm
5 February
Pretoria Callies vs Royal AM – 3pm
Maritzburg United vs Sekhukhune United – 5pm
6 February
JDR Stars vs University of Pretoria – 3pm
Orlando Pirates vs Uthongathi – 3pm
TS Galaxy vs TS Sporting – 5pm
Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu – 5pm
Cape Town City vs Bloemfontein Celtic – 5pm
7 February
Jomo Cosmos vs Black Leopards – 3pm
Swallows FC vs Cape United – 3pm
Chippa United vs Free State Stars – 3pm
Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay – 5pm
8 February
Baroka FC vs Cape Town Spurs – 5pm
