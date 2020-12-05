Pirates, City share the spoils in four-goal thriller

Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City played out to anentertaining 2-2 draw in their DSTV Premiership enounter on Saturday afternoon.

Pirates came into the game looking to continue their positive start to the season but came up against a City side who have also been in good form since the start of the season.

Josef Zinnbauer’s side looked to start the game on the front foot and had an early opportunity to open the scoring when Zakhele Lepasa sent through Deon Hotto but the Namibian failed to hit the target with his effort.

The Sea Robbers were quickly made to rue that missed chance as with six minutes gone Craig Martin received the ball from Mduduzi Mdantsane in the box before turning and striking a curled effort past Richard Ofori, who stood little chance.

Pirates though hit back quickly as 11 minutes a swift counter attack saw Lepasa playing through Hotto delicately, whose powerful effort was palmed by Leeuwenburgh into the path of Vincent Pule, who had a simple tap-in to a gaping net.

The Soweto giants then almost fired themselves in the leaf when Fortune Makaringe drilled in a low hard cross at the front post which was met by Lepasa, but Leeuwenburgh was well positioned to make a save with his legs.

Pirates were in the ascendency and had another chance to grab the lead when Hotto found Ben Motshwari at the back post but his effort lacked the power and allowed centre-back Abubaker Mobara to clear his effort off the line.

Despite all their chances, Pirates would go into the break behind after former Buccaneer Mobara scored a contender for goal of the season as he curled an effort with the outside of his foot with a shot that left Ofori clutching at thin air as the men from the Mother City took the lead in to half-time.

2-1 to the Citizens at the break.

Pirates didn’t take long in the second half to draw level as they broke from a City corner streaming up the field with Lepasa eventually laying the ball off to Pule who bagged his second and pulled his side level with 66 minutes gone.

10 minutes later and Pirates almost took the lead when in form man Tshegofatso Mabasa was brought onto the pitch, but his effort hit the post with the goal gaping.

Pirates kept searching for the winner as the pushed while City looked dangerous on the counter attack, however, neither side could find a way to goal and had to settle.