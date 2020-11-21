Pirates edge SuperSport to go top of PSL standings

Orlando Pirates came back from a goal down to beat SuperSport United 2-1 at the Orlando Stadium in the DStv Premiership on Saturday evening.

Josef Zinnbauer named an unchanged side to the squad that beat Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8, while Kaitano Tembo's side was boosted by the return of Sipho Mbule, Luke Fleurs and Grant Kekana.

SuperSport got off to the perfect start and broke the deadlock after five minutes of play when Teboho Mokoena pounced early to poke the ball home from close range after Pirates failed to deal with the corner.

The Buccaneers had a chance to level matters in the 20th minute but Vincent Pule volleyed his effort over the crossbar from just inside the box.

SuperSport were happy to sit back and let Pirates have the ball as they looked to hold on to their narrow lead after 30 minutes of play.

Pule should have equalised with two minutes to play until the break when he beat his marker before finding a pocket of space to pull the trigger but saw his shot sail over the target from distance.

Matsatsantsa managed to hold on to their lead over Pirates as the game went into the half time break 1-0 in favour of the visitors.

Pirates came out guns blazing in the second half and took the lead five minutes in when Zakhele Lepasa found the back of the net from the penalty spot after Siyabonga Nhlapo brought down the Pirates attacker inside the area.

Tembo opted to make a double change 10 minutes later when Jammie Webber and Gamphani Lungu came on to replace Moses Waiswa and Iqraam Rayners, respectively.

Bradley Grobler should have handed his side the lead in the 65th minute but guided his header just over the crossbar as Richard Ofori had his goal covered.

SuperSport had another opportunity three minutes later but Sipho Mbule blazed his shot well over the target.

Grobler had a great chance to grab a late win for Pirates but Ofori did well to clear the ball away from danger to keep the score line level at 1-1-.

However, Pirates managed to snatch a late winner in the last three minutes when Tshegofatso Mabaso found the back of the net following a miscommunication from Ronwen Williams and Luke Fleurs.

The home side managed to hold on to their lead until the final whistle to secure all three points against SuperSport.