Pirates finish third after another dull display in draw with Baroka

Orlando Pirates and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila played out to a 0-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon which saw the Soweto giants seal a third-place finish.

The Sea Robbers came into the game looking to secure a third-place finish while Baroka were safe and looking for a strong finish to the season.

The Buccaneers pushed for an early goal and threatened with Gabadinho Mhango and Thembinkosi Lorch getting the behind the Tshakuma defence, but they were unable to hit the target and test Washington Arubi.

Pirates had firm control of the ball as the dominated the tempo of the game, but they were struggling to break down the well drilled Bakgaga side, while they also failed to produce quality delivery when awarded set-pieces.

0-0 at the break with Pirates seemingly in control but not able to find the opener.

After a slow start to the second half the game almost sparked into life in the 57th minute when Mhango's shot deflected into the path of Deon Hotto, whose acrobatic effort was on target but was easily kept out by Arubi.

Dzvukamanja came on as a substitute and almost grabbed the opener but he was unable to keep his strike on target after getting on the end of Kabelo Dlamini's cross.

0-0 was how the encounter ended at Orlando Stadium as the Soweto giants clinch third spot to secure continental football.