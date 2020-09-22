Pirates snap up Hlatshwayo, Hotto

Orlando Pirates have officially confirmed the signing of former Bidvest Wits duo Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto.

Hlatshwayo and Hotto were heavily linked with the Buccaneers after it was confirmed that Wits sold their PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in June this year.

The influential centre back Hlatshwayo led the Clever Boys to their historic first league title in 2017, and is also captain of the South African national team. The 30-year-old comes with a wealth of experience, having just over 300 matches under his belt.

☠ 📝 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 📝 🏃🏾‍♂️ @Thulani_Tyson03 ⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/j9OEVioQqhSeptember 21, 2020

Hotto, meanwhile, is strong, fast and skilful, as he has shown in the matches against the Buccaneers this past season when he scored twice and created another. He has also been among the top assist kings over the last few seasons, dating as far back to his Bloemfontein Celtic days.

☠ 📝 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 📝 🏃🏿‍♂️ @DeonHotto ⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/IHpjHyvPYiSeptember 21, 2020

The Soweto giants have announced that Hlatshwayo and Hotto have officially joined the club on long-term deals.

‘Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto from Bidvest Wits,’ Pirates confirmed on the club’s official website.

‘The Buccaneers have finally secured the signature of Hlatshwayo – a long-sought target of the club, while in Hotto, the club has bagged one of the most consistent performers in the Premier Soccer League over the past few seasons. Both players join the club on long-term deals.’

☠ Welcome Onboard the Bucs Ship 🖥 Read the New Signings Update 👉🏿 https://t.co/mgUkvUAyod ⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/XfW8zBoGxASeptember 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza welcomed the duo to the club by saying: ‘We are pleased to welcome Thulani [Hlatshwayo] and Deon [Hotto] to the Club. These are two players who have a proven pedigree both at club and international level and we are confident that they will complement the team that we have assembled. I must thank all those who were involved in the negotiations.’