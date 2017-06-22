Pires talks up Arsenal move for Mbappe

Arsenal great Robert Pires urged his former club to "spend a lot of money" as he talked up how Kylian Mbappe could fit at the Premier League giants.

Arsene Wenger's men have signed defender Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer and are linked with the in-demand Mbappe and Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette.

But Arsenal have been reluctant to spend in recent windows, although that may change after they finished fifth in the Premier League.

Pires said it was time his former club spent big as they search for a first league crown since 2004 – which the Frenchman helped clinch as one of the Invincibles.

"Arsenal need to buy some players and spend a lot of money," he told Sky Sports.

"The first objective, and we need to focus on this objective, is to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the season."

Adding Mbappe would be a huge sign of intent from Arsenal, with the 18-year-old Monaco star wanted by numerous clubs, including Real Madrid.

Pires believes the teenage forward would fit in well at Arsenal, but acknowledged it would take a huge fee to secure his services.

"Kylian Mbappe is a great player with a very good future," he said.

"He's young and he still needs to prove himself, but he has played very well in Ligue 1 and the Champions League for Monaco and also for the national team.

"He has a very good profile to play with Arsenal but a lot of clubs want to buy him, especially Real Madrid. He is also very, very expensive."