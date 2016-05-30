Pirlo not bitter towards Conte over Euro 2016 snub

Andrea Pirlo has no qualms with Italy head coach Antonio Conte after he was overlooked for the Euro 2016 squad.

Pirlo has played in eight major tournaments for his country, including 2006's World Cup triumph and a run to the Euro 2012 final.

A move to New York City has scuppered his international hopes, however, with Sebastian Giovinco also failing to impress Conte sufficiently despite an impressive spell in MLS with Toronto FC.

Pirlo was at his playmaking best on Sunday to set up a David Villa goal as NYCFC drew 2-2 with Orlando City, but remained calm on his international snub afterwards.

The 37-year-old told Sky Italia: "I spoke with the coach. I already knew what I had to do and what he had to do. There was no disappointment.

"I have always talked about this throughout the season with him, these are decisions made by both sides. He is the coach and it is right that he makes the decisions that are best for him."

Graziano Pelle scored the only goal as Italy beat Scotland 1-0 on Sunday - their first international win in five - and Pirlo hopes it can get momentum going ahead of the tournament.

"I hope Italy win," Pirlo added. "There are maybe more favoured teams like Germany, Spain and France. It will be a great tournament, hopefully my team-mates will bring home the trophy."