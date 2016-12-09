Pirlo visits Chelsea - but Conte is not signing him

Antonio Conte insists Chelsea are not making a move for Andrea Pirlo after the New York City midfielder visited the club.

Pirlo, 37, visited the Blues' training ground on Friday where he met up with Conte, his former manager at Juventus and some of the club's players.

But the Chelsea boss stressed they are not making a move to bring in Pirlo, even on a temporary basis, and simply enjoyed seeing his ex-player.

"Andrea came here only to visit and he has another year of contract in America," Conte said ahead of Sunday's Premier League match with West Brom.

"He is playing and enjoying his football in America.

"I'm pleased for this visit because Andrea was my player at Juventus for three years and we won together.

"I remember him as a great player and he played great football with Juventus in these three years.

"I am very happy for his visit, with his son. We have a good relationship and I'm pleased for this."

Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas tweeted a photo of his meeting with Pirlo during the midfielder's visit, describing him as "the master".

Pirlo did not train with Chelsea but Conte is convinced he could still impress, adding: "He only came to see [us] but he is still able to do a good training session!"