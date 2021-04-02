Pitso announces 24-man squad for Sudan’s Trip

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has announced his 24-man squad for their upcoming Caf Champions League Group A encounter against Al Merrikh on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Eagles will now travel to Sudan to face Al Merrikh in matchday five of the Caf Champions League group stage at the Al Hilal Stadium with kick off set for 3pm.

Ahly currently occupy second place in the Group A standings with seven points after four games, three points behind group leaders Simba FC with two matches left in the group.

Here is Pitso Mosimane's 24-man squad for the trip:

Mohamed El Shenawy, Ali Lotfy, Mostafa Shobier, Ayman Ashraf, Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Beckham, Yasser Ibrahim, Ramy Rabia, Badr Benoun, Saad Samir, Aliou Dieng, Amr El Soulia, Akram Tawfik, Ahmed Nabil Koka, Nasser Maher, Hussein El Shahat, Afsha, Junior Ajayi, Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Sherif, Walter Bwalya, Taher Mohamed Taher, Salah Mohsen, Walid Soliman.