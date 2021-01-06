Pitso dreams of winning the Fifa Club World Cup

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says he dreams of winning the Fifa Club World Cup trophy after qualifying for the competitions for a record sixth time.

The Red Eagles booked their place in the Caf Champions League group stages following their 5-0 aggregate victory over AS SONIDEP in the round of 32.

However, Ahly immediately shifted their focus to the Egyptian Premier League as they prepare to take on Ceramica Cleopatra FC this coming Friday.

Mosimane reflected on his team's performance, especially after several players returned back to the team after recovering from COVID-19.

'We managed to achieve a positive result, in addition to giving Saad Samir the chance to play after coming back from an injury,' Mosimane told his club's official website.

'The change in our formation is caused by having several injuries and absences in the team. Also, we change our playing style in order to suit those players who are available for each match; while also keeping in mind the opponent which will be facing.'

Mosimane also gave his thoughts on leading the Red Eagles in the Fifa Club World Cup after winning the 2019-20 Caf Champions League title.

'Every person has dreams and ambitions, which he wishes to achieve in his working career. Moreover, each manager and each team wishes to win the FIFA Club World Cup. However, realistically speaking it’s difficult to speak in that manner,' he added.

'All I can say is that we will be looking forward to representing African football in the best possible way in the tournament.

'I promise our fans that we will fight to win the Egyptian and African Super Cups.'