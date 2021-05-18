Pitso names Al Ahly squad to face Sundowns in CAF Champions League

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has named the players who will fly out to Johannesburg to take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final on Saturday.

The Egyptian giants come into the game with a 2-0 lead following their victory over the Brazilians this past Saturday evening in North Africa.

Mosimane welcomed back two of the side's key players in Ali Maaloul and Hamdy Fathi after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, however both are unlikely to feature in the encounter due to a lack of match fitness.

They were, however, dealt a blow with the news that Marwan Mohsen won’t be in the squad after he sustained a knee injury, while Mohamed Mahmoud and Mostafa Shobier are also out of the squad after testing positive for Covid-19.

Full Al Ahly squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy, Ali Lotfy, Hamza Alaa

Defenders: Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Badr Benoun, Mahmoud Metwally, Ayman Ashraf, Mahmoud Wahid, Saad Samir, Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Ramadan Beckham, Ali Maaloul

Midfielders: Amr El-Sulaya, Aliou Dieng, Hamdy Fathi, Akram Tawfik, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Nasser Maher, Taher Mohamed Taher, Hussein El-Shahat, Walid Soliman, Mahmoud Kahraba

Strikers: Mohamed Sherif, Salah Mohsen, Junior Ajayi, Walter Bwalya.