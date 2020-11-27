Pitso secures second Caf Champions League title after Al Ahly edge Zamalek

Pitso Mosimane clinched his second Caf Champions League title after Al Ahly claimed a 2-1 victory over Zamalek in the final at Cairo International Stadium on Friday evening.

Al Ahly picked up their ninth Champions League title following a tightly contested affair between the two Egyptian giant in the final match of the 2019-20 campaign of the continental competition.

The Red Devils got off to the perfect start after breaking the deadlock in the fifth minute when Amr El Soulia headed the ball home from a resulting corner kick to snatch an early lead for his side.

Zamalek managed to level matters in the 31st minute when Shikabala danced past three Ahly defenders before rifling the ball into the top corner to make it 1-1.

Neither side were able to add to their goal tally in the first half as the game went into the half time break locked at 1-1.

Hussein El Shahat had a glorious chance to hand his side the lead eight minutes into the second half, but missed from six yards with an open net in front of him.

Mohamad El Shanawy came to his sides rescue in the 65th minute when he produced a superb save to deny Ahmed Sayed’s thunderous strike, but needed help from the upright to keep his strike from going through on goal.

Ahly continued to press forward in the closing stages of the game and secured the winning goal in the 86th minute when Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy found the bottom corner with a superb volley from distance.

The Red Devils held on to their lead over Zamalek until the final whistle to secure their ninth Champions League title, while Mosimane claimed his second winner's medal.