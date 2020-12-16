Pitso tests positive for COVID-19

Al Ahly have confirmed that head coach Pitso Mosimane has tested positive for the Covid-19.

The Red Eagles confirmed the news on Wednesday and revealed that Mosimane will remain isolation at home as per the regulations set by the Ministry of Health.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach will now miss Ahly’s Egyptian Premier League clash against Ghazi El Mahalla on Friday evening.

Al Ahly have since released a statement on the matter, which reads:

Mosimane has enjoyed a delightful start to his Al Ahly career after leading the side to the CAF Champions League title and the Egypt Cup.