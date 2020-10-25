Pitso: We did not win the trophy yet

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane believes his side still has a lot of work to do heading into the final of the Caf Champions League.

The Red Devils advanced to the finals of the competition after securing a comfortable 5-1 aggregate victory over Wydad Casablanca in their two-legged semi-final fixtures.

Ahly, who appeared in the Champions League final in three times in the last four years, saw their victory take them to final for a record 13th time in the club’s history.

Mosimane was delighted with the result over the Moroccan outfit but has now turned his focus the final ahead.



‘It was a difficult game against a big team. We scored early in the match like what we did in the first leg in Morocco,’ Mosimane told his club’s official website.



‘We did not win the trophy yet. We still have a difficult match in the final and we will wait to know our opponent.’