Pitso's Al Ahly discover Club World Cup opponents

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly will face Qatari champions Al Duhail in the second round of the Club World Cup, with the possibility of facing Bayern Munich in the semi-finals on the cards after the draw was conducted on Tuesday afternoon.

The tournament is set to take place between February 1st and February 11th in Qatar and after Auckland City of New Zealand withdrew from the competition due to Covid-19 Al Duhail got a bye straight through to the second round along with three other teams.

Mosimane’s Ahly who will represent CAF after winning the Champions League a few months ago, while UEFA will be represented by Bayern Munich, Ulsan Hyundai will represent the AFC and CONCACAF champions Tigres UANL will also join the mix.

The draw which took place at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland pitted Ahly against the Qatari champions Al Duhail in the second round of the Club World Cup where a spot in the semi-finals, potentially against Bayern Munich, lying in wait for the winner.

The draw in full: