Pitso’s Al Ahly start preparations for Egyptian Cup semis

Pitso Mosimane has already put his side through their paces as they prepare for the Egyptian Cup semi-final clash against Al Ittihad, despite winning the Caf Champions League three days earlier.

The Red Devil’s mentor claimed his second Champions League title and Ahly’s ninth following their 2-1 victory over Egyptian rivals Zamalek on Friday evening.

As a result of their triumph in the African continental competition, Ahly have now succeeded to break Real Madrid’s record after qualifying for the FIFA Club World Cup for the sixth time.

However, Al Ahly will now turn their focus to their upcoming Egyptian Cup semi-final clash against Al Ittihad after defeating Abou Qir Fertilizers SC 2-1 tonight at Borg Al Arab stadium to reach the final four of the competition.

Al Ahly vs Al Ittihad kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday evening.