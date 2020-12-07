Pitso’s Al Ahly to resume training on Tuesday

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side will resume training at the El Tetsh Stadium on Tuesday as they prepare for the 2020-21 Egyptian Premier League season.

Mosimane gave his players 48-hours to rest after winning the Egyptian Cup trophy on Saturday evening after defeating Talae’e El Gaish 3-2 on penalties in the final.

The Red Eagles will now return to training to start their preparations for the new season of the Egyptian Premier League.

Ahly will begin their league title defence against Misr Lel Makkasa following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season draw on 23 November 2020.

The competition committee head of the Egyptian Football Association, Mazen Marzouk, confirmed that the 2020-21 season will commence on 11 December.

Marzouk added that 18 teams will participate in the Egyptian League this campaign and each team will play 34 matches to complete the season.

Al Ahly have since released the following statement on the matter:

‘Our coach Pisto Mosimane decided to give Al Ahly players a 48-hour rest after winning the Egyptian Cup trophy on Saturday night.’

‘Our Eagles will resume training on Tuesday at El Tetsh stadium.

‘The Red Eagles will return to training to start our preparations for the new season of the Egyptian Premier League.’