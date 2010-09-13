Pizarro doubtful for Spurs clash

Pizarro missed the side's 0-0 Bundesliga draw against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

"I do not think I will be able to play," he told reporters.

The 31-year-old pulled a thigh muscle during their 4-2 win over Cologne in late August and missed Peru's internationals against Jamaica and Canada.

Apart from Pizarro, Bremen coach Thomas Schaaf will be missing central defenders Naldo and Per Mertesacker, who are also injured.

